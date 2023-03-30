IPL 2023: Gujarat vs Chennai Match 1 - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Here are the Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI and live-streaming details of Gujarat vs Chennai, match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya's youthful leadership template will clock horns against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener here on Friday. With Shubman Gill in tremendous form and Rashid Khan not losing one bit of his consistency, it would be challenging for Chennai to get past the defending champions.

A lot will depend on how well Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, and Dhoni himself perform with willow as the Indian pace bowling unit of Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh will have their task cut out. How well Dhoni can use either spinner Mahesh Theeksana or slinger Matheesa Pathirana will also go a long way in establishing a selection pattern.

Gujarat vs Chennai match 1 Date And Venue

Gujarat vs Chennai match 1 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Gujarat vs Chennai match 1 on TV Channels and Live Streaming

Gujarat vs Chennai 1st game can be watched on Disney + Hotstar app. Here is the list of channels which will broadcast Gujarat vs Chennai match 1 on television in India- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where to watch Gujarat vs Chennai match 1 for free?

Gujarat vs Chennai 1st game can be watched on Jio Cinema (free).

GUJ vs CHE Probable Playing XIs for match 1

Gujarat: KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore