IPL 2023: Gujarat vs Chennai Game 1: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

Check out all about all the match details of Gujarat vs Chennai.

New Delhi: The most-awaited edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start on March 31, Friday. The most anticipated question is whether Chennai's captain MS Dhoni will play his final IPL season this year. The first match of the cash rich league will be played between Chennai and Hardik-led Gujarat in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Giants clashed twice in the Indian Premier League 2022. Unfortunately, Chennai was defeated in both matches by the Titans. As the defending champions, the Titans are eager to maintain their winning streak against CSK. However, it won't be an easy feat, as CSK is under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Probable XIs (Chennai): KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

Probable XIs ( Gujarat): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande

Key Players to watch out for:

Deepak Chahar: He has been frequently troubled by injuries in the last year or so and has been out of action from international cricket since December. The franchise spent an insane sum of INR 14 crore to pick him, The ace pacer would look to be at his best with his bowling displays.

Ravindra Jadeja: The-34-year-old is one of the finest all-rounders that Indian cricket has produced. Jadeja has made a fantastic comeback after recovering from a knee injury. In the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, he picked up 22 wickets and smashed 135 runs. It will be very exciting to watch him play in yellow jersey.

Shubman Gill: Gill is the lethal form and Gujarat will be vouching for the batter to give a good start during the opener clash against Chennai.

GT vs CSK Pitch and Weather Report:

This is the first time when Chennai is going to play in Gujrat's home ground. Narendra Modi Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for the chasing teams as the highest total chased at the venue in T20Is is 166. The captain who will win the toss will look to bat first and will try to score big. The weather is expected to be clear on March 31. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the match.

Injury and Unavailability

For their first game, Gujrat Titan's David Miller and Joshua will not be available whereas, Chennai will miss the services of Sisanda Magala, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana for this opening game

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.