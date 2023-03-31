IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Chennai Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats

Here is the list of top wicket takers, run scorer and other important stats.

New Delhi: Gujarat will lock horns against Chennai in first match of much awaited Indian Premier League 2023 opener clash which is set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat has won their inaugural season of cash rich league.

On the other hand, if we take a look on Chennai the franchise had a forgetful season last year and they will look to start the tournament on a high. There are speculations that Chennai's captain Dhoni will play his last IPL game this year so the franchise will look to win the tournament to give tribute to the skipper.

If we take a look at Hardik Pandya led Gujarat the franchise will look to repeat their victory in the 16th season of IPL.

Both franchise had faced each other for the two times in IPL 2022, where Chennai has lost both the matches against Hardik Pandya led Gujarat.

In both games, Gujarat Titans managed to outplay Chennai Super Kings. In one game, Gujarat chased down a 170-run target by 3 wickets. In the other match, Gujarat chased down a 137-run target by 7 wickets.

Head-To-Head Record In IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL games against Chennai Super Kings 2-0. The two franchises clashed twice during IPL 2022, with GT pulling off a successful run-chase on both occasions.

Top Run-Scorers, GT vs CSK Matches

Star Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 126 runs and an average of 63, was the top run-scorer for Chennai, while David Miller who smashed 109 runs and a strike rate of 153.52, was the top run-scorer for Gujrat.

Top Wicket-Takers, GT vs CSK Matches

Dwayne Bravo took three wickets at an average of 7.66 and was the top wicket-taker for Chennai. Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph both took three wickets each and were the top wicket-takers for Gujrat.

Gujarat Squad for IPL 2023

Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar

Chennai Squad for IPL 2023