Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya will not be leading the Gujarat Titans in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he is slightly unwell. Rashid Khan will be the stand-in skipper for the team in his absence.

Everyone was surprised when Rashid Khan walked out as the stand-in skipper in place of Hardik Pandya. He won the toss for the defending champions and invited KKR to bowl first. After the toss, Rashid told everyone that Hardik Pandya is sitting out of the match as he is slightly unwell.

"We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh wicket, hopefully, we can put up a good total and defend it. (On Hardik Pandya not playing today) Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him. As a team, we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and put runs on the board. Just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik," said Rashid after the toss.

Nitish Rana addressed the changes in their playing 11 too after the toss. He said "We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan."

GT vs KKR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy