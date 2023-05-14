IPL 2023: How Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify For Playoffs After Loss Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium
New Delhi: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. The road to playoffs for RR has gotten extremely tough with this loss.
RCB has taken their 5th spot in the points table with this win and in order to still qualify for the playoff, RR need to win their remaining one game that they will play against Punjab Kings at all cost by a good margin and hope they RCB lose one of their two matches. MI need to lose both their games and LSG need to win their match against MI and lose the one against KKR.
Sorry #RoyalsFamily ? pic.twitter.com/C8Rgw6tyMq
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 14, 2023
Rajasthan will also be hoping that PBKS lose both their remaining games. PBKS got two matches remaining that they will be playing against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The qualification scenario has become extremely complex for RR as they only got one game remaining in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
RR Suffer Massive 112 Run Loss Against RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances, here on Sunday. Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive 171 for five.
Their bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up a scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs. Michael Bracewell (2/16)and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked two wickets each.
COMMENTS