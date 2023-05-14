New Delhi: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. The road to playoffs for RR has gotten extremely tough with this loss.

RCB has taken their 5th spot in the points table with this win and in order to still qualify for the playoff, RR need to win their remaining one game that they will play against Punjab Kings at all cost by a good margin and hope they RCB lose one of their two matches. MI need to lose both their games and LSG need to win their match against MI and lose the one against KKR.