IPL 2023: How Can RCB Reach Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium?

RCB IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: The loss to Mumbai Indians have dented RCB's hopes of reaching the playoffs but the Faf du Plessis-led side can still make it to the playoffs if they win all their remaining games and some results go their way.

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a crushing loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium to massively dent their chances of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB, who were one of the top choices for the winner, ran out of gas in the last few games and suffered defeats in three of the last four matches. Chasing a target of 200, MI were off to a flier, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's 42 in 21 balls. While Kishan and Rohit departed in quick succession, Suryakumar Yadav (83 off 35 ) and Nehal Wadhera (52 off 34) ensured that MI continue the winning momentum with a brilliant six-wicket win. The pair added 139 runs in 66 balls to demolish the RCB attack. Meanwhile, Mumbai climbed to No.3 in the points table after this remarkable win.

How Can RCB Reach IPL 2023 Playoffs? Before the MI vs RCB match, RCB were at 10 points and a win in their remaining matches would have taken them to 18 points. However, that is not a possibility now and the team can reach a maximum of 16 points. GT with 16 points are placed at the helm of the table and just need a win in their remaining three games to book a berth in playoffs.

CSK have 13 points in 11 games so a couple of wins in their remaining three games will take them to 17 points, which will be enough for them to make it to the top four. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings also have 10 points but they have played 11 matches so they can reach a max of 16 points.

Assuming that MI win all their remaining games, the team will reach 18 points, leaving just one spot up for grabs, considering GT and CSK qualify, which they are likely to.

For the fourth spot, RCB, KKR, RR, and PBKS will fight and the team that wins most of their remaining games will qualify. A clear equation though will be out after the end of the ongoing week as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals might also pull off some surprises. Even though their qualification chances are extremely grim, they can spoil the party for a few teams.