IPL 2023: Hyderabad Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: In 2016, Hyderabad defeated Bangalore in the final to claim their first and only IPL title. South Africa's T20I captain, Aiden Markram will lead the team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Hyderabad-based franchise is one of the most balanced teams this season. They have a tremendous set of Indian players as well as excellent international talent. The franchise hopes to win the prestigious trophy for a second time and join an elite list.