IPL 2023: Iconic CSK Duo Of Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Hold This Massive IPL Record

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings celebrated their return to the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium after four years with a 12 runs victory over KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Chepauk Stadium was a sight to watch as the whole environment was lit up with the return of the legendary MS Dhoni. The audience was on their feet when Dhoni entered the ground and cheers filled the stadium after witnessing vintage Dhoni in action.

MS Dhoni smashed back-2-back sixes on Mark Wood to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League. He also became the second-fastest Indian batter to reach this feat in terms of the ball. The record for the fastest Indian to reach this milestone is also with a CSK batter. The record is held by Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina.

Raina completed 5000 IPL runs in 3619 balls and Dhoni took 3691 balls. Raina and Dhoni have a surreal fandom and fans love watching them on and off the field. MS Dhoni reunited with Suresh Raina after the match against LSG and their pictures took the internet by storm.

With a win over LSG, CSK recorded their first victory of IPL 2023. However, their fast bowling is still bothersome. Their lack of control and high economy must be bothering the franchise. Even Dhoni was unimpressed with them for bowling extra wides and no balls and told them to pull up their socks.

DC vs GT

On Tuesday, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will host the defending champions, Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC suffered a massive 50-run loss against LSG in their opening match and will be looking forward to bouncing back in this match.

On the other hand, GT defeated CSK in the opening match and will try to get the top spot in the points table with a win over Delhi Capitals.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel