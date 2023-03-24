IPL 2023: If Mitchell Marsh Wins Orange Cap, Delhi Capitals Will Win The Tournament: Ajay Jadeja

Delhi Capitals has a strong squad this year with Warner, Marsh, Rovman Powell, Rilee Roussouw, and Prithvi Shaw at disposal.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is set to get underway on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champs Gujarat Titans in the opening game. This year's IPL will see the tournament return to its original home and away format after being played in Maharashtra last year and UAE before that due to COVID-19.

A lot of big names will be missing the IPL owing to injuries. Mumbai Indians have been dealt with injury blows to Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson. Shreyas Iyer is also set to miss the first half of the tournament for KKR. Rishabh Pant also won't be available for Delhi Capitals. In the absence of Pant, David Warner has been named DC's captain with Axar Patel as his deputy.

DC is yet to win an IPL title, however, they have looked like winning one in the last few seasons, only to falter in the playoffs. They came closest in 2020 when they reached the final but lost to Mumbai Indians. Delhi failed to reach the playoffs in the last season though as they finished fifth. Speaking on Delhi Capitals' chances of going the distance in IPL 2023, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said if Mitchell Marsh can win the Orange Cap this year, Delhi Capitals can end their trophy drought.

"What a performance (from Mitchell Marsh). Delhi (Capitals) fans would be very happy with this. Such a big player and now he has to come to form. His brother had won the Orange Cap once, but Punjab couldn't win the tournament then. But if he (Mitchell) wins the Orange Cap, their team will win the tournament, such is the impact of this player," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Marsh was in staggering form in the recently concluded ODI series against India.