Advertisement

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches

The left-arm pacer will return to join the Gujarat Titans after the completion of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Updated: May 6, 2023 12:50 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Josh Little, the Gujarat Titans fast bowler, will travel back home for national duty following the match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Little has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9.

"We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series," said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.

Little will travel back to India to join the Gujarat Titans after the third ODI against Bangladesh on May 14.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches
Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL Clasico Between Chennai Super Kings & Mumbai Indians Today?
WATCH: Ashish Nehra Wins Hearts With His Incredible Gesture After Cameraman Gets Hit By Trent Boult's Six
Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance: Karun Nair's Old Tweet Goes Viral After LSG Announce KL Rahul's Replacement
LSG Announce Karun Nair As KL Rahul's Replacement For Remainder Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play I...

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 2 & 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 & 9:00 PM IST

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 2 & 5: Ca...

FM vs VB Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Quarter-Final 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 02:30 PM IST

FM vs VB Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Quarter-Final 4: Capt...

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Rawanda Men's T20 League, At Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:30 PM IST

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 12: Ca...

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, T20I, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECN Gibraltar T20I, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria, 01:45 PM IST

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, T20I, Match 5: Captain, ...

Advertisement