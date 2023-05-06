Advertisement
IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches
The left-arm pacer will return to join the Gujarat Titans after the completion of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh
New Delhi: Josh Little, the Gujarat Titans fast bowler, will travel back home for national duty following the match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Little has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9.
"We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series," said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.
Little will travel back to India to join the Gujarat Titans after the third ODI against Bangladesh on May 14.
