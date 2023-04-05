New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Jason Roy as Shakib Al Hasan's replacement. Shakib pulled out of the IPL 2023 due to national commitments. Roy had earlier played for KKR in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Roy last played in the IPL in 2021, for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scored 150 runs, including a half-century. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61 with 8 fifties. Roy has been signed at his base price of 1.5 crores.

KKR Lose To Punjab Kings In IPL 2023 Opener

Meanwhile, KKR didn't get off to a great start in IPL 2023 as they lost to Punjab Kings by 7 runs (D/L) method. Chasing a target of 192, KKR were struggling at 146-7 before the rain arrived and PBKS were declared winners. The signing of Jason Roy will give KKR the much-needed firepower at the top. He will also bring in tons of experience which KKR desperately need in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. KKR will next take on RCB at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.