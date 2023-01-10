Joe Root To Cameron Green: 5 Star Foreign Players Who Will Make Debut 

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 will see the participation of many global superstars in the cash rich league from India and around. Over the years, IPL has attracted many star players and some unknown who after playing in IPL had made a big name for themselves. In the IPL 2023 as well once again there’s going to be an opportunity for the same. Here’s a look at 10 such players:

Joe Root: Former England Test captain Joe Root has never played in IPL. He will make his debut in the cash rich league this year after being signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore.

Cameron Green: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also make his IPL debut in 2023. The 23-year-old was signed for Rs.17.5 crore by Mumbai Indians which made him the second most expensive player in auction history.

Harry Brook: English batter Harry Brook is another name who was signed for a big amount. Sunrisers Hyderabad splashed out Rs 13.25 crore to acquire his services. Brook has made his name during the England’s tour of Pakistan, where he won Player of the Series award in both T20Is and Test series.

Phil Salt: Brook’s teammate Phil Salt also impressed with his show in T20I series against Pakistan and as a result of which he was picked by Delhi Capitals. He’s a wicketkeeper-batter and in absence of Pant he is likely to get a chance to make his debut in IPL 2023 as well.

Sikandar Raza: 2022 was a dream year for Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza. He impressed with his show in home series against Bangladesh and India and then played a big role in his team’s three wins in T20 World Cup 2022. He won Player of the Match award in all three matches Zimbabwe won and now he’ll make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings after being signed for his base price of Rs.50 lakh.