IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Reportedly Injured, Arjun Tendulkar To Make His IPL 2023 Debut

Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game in IPL 2023 while Chennai Super Kings travel to the Wankhede Stadium after beating Lucknow Super Giants.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second game of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament.

The Men in Blue saw a glimmer of hope in the likes of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera and will hope their batting line-up to come good against the Super Kings.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not in his prime form and needs to score big. Similarly, his opening partner Ishan Kishan has failed to score since his ODI double-century against Bangladesh. MI's top three is really struggling for form.

Jofra Archer reportedly suffered an injury and is doubtful for the game, whereas, batting Kieron Pollard was confident of everyone being fit. But if Archer does miss out, right-arm Australian pacer Riley Meredith could come into the side.

With this change, Mumbai will need one extra bowler, There is an option of Arjun Tendulkar available, the left-arm seamer has been with the franchise for three seasons but is yet to make his debut.

MI vs CSK probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar