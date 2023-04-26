IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Undergoes Surgery In Belgium, Might Miss Few More Games For Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer underwent a minor surgery in Belgium and is reportedly set to miss a few more matches for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' injury woes in IPL 2023 continued as the team had to take the field without pacer Jofra Archer in a crucial game against Gujarat Titans. Having lost Bumrah ahead of the marquee event, Mumbai had high hopes from Jofra Archer. However, the pacer could not retain his fitness and has so far played in just two games, including the MI's season opener against RCB and the sixth game against Punjab Kings.

Archer, who missed a large chunk of action in the recent few years due to an elbow stress fracture, reportedly left the IPL to see a specialist in Belgium. As per the Telegraph, the pacer also went under the knife and had minor surgery before returning to India and missing MI's four consecutive games.

Archer returned to MI for the game against PBKS and bowled his full quota of overs without any trouble, showing that the issue is not serious. Archer's absence from the game against GT could be a precautionary measure as the team wants to manage his workload and the pacer could return to the team for the match against Rajasthan Royals. However, he is unlikely to play all the remaining games for Mumbai Indians.

Jofra Archer is a key member of the England team and with Ashes only a few months away, the English medical team wants Mumbai Indians to use Archer wisely.

IPL 2023: Another Horror Outing For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Titans Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians didn't have a great outing against Gujarat Titans as the team suffered a massive 55-run loss against the Hardik Pandya-led side. MI's bowling was once again exposed as Gujarat scored a massive 207-6 in their 20 overs before restricting MI to 152-9.