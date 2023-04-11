IPL 2023: Jonty Rhodes Humbly Shuts Down Indian Trolls For Questioning LSG's Tactics Against RCB

Bangalore: Lucknow Super Giants picked up a remarkable 1-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore. RCB had a great start with the bat as Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis went berserk in the powerplay.

Both scored fifties, laying a platform for Glenn Maxwell to make merry. The destructive Australian too scored a half-century and RCB posted a healthy score of 212. The score was big but on a small Chinnaswami stadium, it was achievable. However, Mohammad Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers early while Wayne Parnell followed it up with the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to leave LSG reeling at 23-3.

Marnus Stonis then turned on the beast mode and scored 65 off 30 to put LSG back on track. However, Karn Sharma dismissed him at the team score of 99 to put RCB back on top. What followed was total carnage as Nicholas Pooran blasted RCB bowlers to all corners of the park, scoring a 50 in just 15 balls. Pooran fell at a critical time at a team score of 189, for a 19-ball 62. The equation came down to 5 off the last over and one of the last ball.

Harshal Patel had one moment to get the match into the super over when Ravi Bishnoi was out of his crease and Patel attempted the Mankad. However, he failed to remove the bails as Bishnoi survived. Avesh Khan ran a bye on the final ball to give LSG a brilliant win.

Meanwhile, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was involved in a question and answer session where a fan was unimpressed by LSG's tactics where they replaced Amit Mishra with Ayush Badoni. The fan's language against Rhodes was questionable but Johnty gave a very humble reply to the fan.