What. A. Take ? @josbuttler puts in a magnificent dive to dismiss the well set Prabhsimran for 60! @rajasthanroyals with their first wicket.

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals are playing Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl. However, things didn't go their way as young Prabhasimran Singh smashed their bowlers to all corners of the park. Singh scored a fifty in just 28 balls and looked set to torment the RR bowlers. However, a stunner by Jos Buttler cut short his innings at 60 in 34 balls.

IPL 2023: RR Opt To Bat Against PBKS

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams took the field with no changes in their line-ups.

After winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said that some dew is expected and the team will look to use the opportunity to bowl first. "The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side," Samson said.

On the youngsters in the squad, the RR skipper said: "Very happy to see them grow. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Riyan) Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys."

On the other hand, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan said: "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let's go day by day. Not putting too much pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(With Inouts From IANS)