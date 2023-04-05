Advertisement

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhasimran Singh | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhasimran Singh | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Prabhasimran Singh scored 60 in 34 balls before being dismissed by Jason Holder.

Updated: April 5, 2023 9:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals are playing Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl. However, things didn't go their way as young Prabhasimran Singh smashed their bowlers to all corners of the park. Singh scored a fifty in just 28 balls and looked set to torment the RR bowlers. However, a stunner by Jos Buttler cut short his innings at 60 in 34 balls.

IPL 2023: RR Opt To Bat Against PBKS

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams took the field with no changes in their line-ups.

After winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said that some dew is expected and the team will look to use the opportunity to bowl first. "The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side," Samson said.

On the youngsters in the squad, the RR skipper said: "Very happy to see them grow. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Riyan) Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys."

On the other hand, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan said: "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let's go day by day. Not putting too much pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(With Inouts From IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Punjab's Prabhasimran Singh Blasts 50 Off 28 Balls Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhasimran Singh | WATCH VIDEO
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Looking To Take Confidence From Last Season, Says Steve Smith
IPL 2023: Six Major Injured Players And Their Replacements
IPL 2023: Six Major Injured Players And Their Replacements
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhasimran Singh | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings...

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs PBKS 8 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and U...

IPL 2023: Punjab's Prabhasimran Singh Blasts 50 Off 28 Balls Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Punjab's Prabhasimran Singh Blasts 50 Off 28 Balls...

Live Score-Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: JSY vs UAE 14 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score...

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and...

Advertisement