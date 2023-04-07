New Delhi: In a big news, Jos Buttler is likely to miss the Rajasthan Royals' upcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Buttler picked up a finger injury while playing against Punjab Kings. He took a few stitches before batting at No.3 for RR. As per reports, RR is waiting for the medical report and based on that they will take a call if Buttler will play in RR vs DC game or not. Buttler is a key member of the RR team and started IPL 2023 with a blazing 22-ball 54 against SRH.

Jos Buttler Did Not Open For Rajasthan Royals Against Punjab Kings

Meanwhile, Buttler's injury meant that he didn't open for Rajasthan Royals and the team sent R Ashwin to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The move didn't work though as Ashwin was dismissed for a duck. Buttler came to bat at number 3 and hit a few lusty blows before being caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis. Sanju Samson kept the scoreboard ticking from one before falling to Ellis, again. The game looked done and dusted but Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Dhruv Jurel (32 off 15) revived the chase. With 16 needed off last over, the game was in the balance but a magnificent over by Sam Curran saw PBKS hold their nerves and win the game by 5 runs.