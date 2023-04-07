Advertisement

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's Chances Of Playing In Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Takes A Massive Blow

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's Chances Of Playing In Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Takes A Massive Blow

A call on playing Jos Buttler against Delhi Capitals will be taken after seeing the medical reports. Buttler is struggling with a finger injury.

Updated: April 7, 2023 5:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: In a big news, Jos Buttler is likely to miss the Rajasthan Royals' upcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Buttler picked up a finger injury while playing against Punjab Kings. He took a few stitches before batting at No.3 for RR. As per reports, RR is waiting for the medical report and based on that they will take a call if Buttler will play in RR vs DC game or not. Buttler is a key member of the RR team and started IPL 2023 with a blazing 22-ball 54 against SRH.

Jos Buttler Did Not Open For Rajasthan Royals Against Punjab Kings

Meanwhile, Buttler's injury meant that he didn't open for Rajasthan Royals and the team sent R Ashwin to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The move didn't work though as Ashwin was dismissed for a duck. Buttler came to bat at number 3 and hit a few lusty blows before being caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis. Sanju Samson kept the scoreboard ticking from one before falling to Ellis, again. The game looked done and dusted but Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Dhruv Jurel (32 off 15) revived the chase. With 16 needed off last over, the game was in the balance but a magnificent over by Sam Curran saw PBKS hold their nerves and win the game by 5 runs.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Squad

Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's Chances Of Playing In Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Takes A Massive Blow
IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh To Fly Back Home For His Wedding, Set To Miss Few Games For Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance to tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan
Sharp Drop In TV Viewership For IPL 2023 Opener; Digital Viewership On Rise; Report
IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Can arrival of Aiden Markram boost SRH against KL Rahul LSG?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh To Fly Back Home For His Wedding, Set To Miss Few Games For Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh To Fly Back Home For His Wedding, S...

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's Chances Of Playing In Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Takes A Massive Blow

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's Chances Of Playing In Rajasthan Roya...

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance to tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance to tunes of J...

Sharp Drop In TV Viewership For IPL 2023 Opener; Digital Viewership On Rise; Report

Sharp Drop In TV Viewership For IPL 2023 Opener; Digital Vie...

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Can arrival of Aiden Markram boost SRH against KL Rahul LSG?

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Can arrival of Aiden Markram boost SRH...

Advertisement