Karthik Tyagi then removed Jason Roy in the fifth over. Roy was looking dangerous and his wicket titled the pendulum in favour of SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is also present in the stadium and looked pretty happy watching Roy walking back. Her reaction has now gone viral on social media.

SRH vs KKR : Sunrises Hyderabad are hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in match 47 of the IPL. Both teams are tottering at the bottom half of the points table and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. KKR won the toss and opted to bat, however, they didn't get off to a great start as Marco Jansen removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck and Venkatesh Iyer for seven in the second over.

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Help KKR Recover

After early blows, KKR skipper Nitish Rana and star Rinku Singh helped the team recover. The pair has added 55 runs in 31 balls, taking KKR to 90/3 in 10 overs at the time of writing. KKR don't bat deep as the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine can be inconsistent so this pair will be key for KKR.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and opted to bat. KKR made two changes in their playing XI as Jason Roy came in for David Wiese and Vaibhav Arora replaced N Jagadeeshan.

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully, we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, we just have to take it game-by-game. We have had injuries in many games, but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, and need to get those 10-15 extra runs. Two changes - Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora replaces Jagadeeshan," KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH captain Aiden Markram said that pacer Kartik Tyagi is fit and back.

"We would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight's an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding, but we've underperformed with the bat. A couple of changes in our 16 with Kartik Tyagi back in the group. He was injured for a while and is raring to have a go," Markram said.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh

(With inputs from IANS)