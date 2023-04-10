IPL 2023: KL Rahul's Incredible Stats Vs RCB Should Make Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Wary Today

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hosting KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, KL Rahul's stat against their team might make Du Plessis and Virat Kohli worry.

The LSG skipper hasn't been in good touch lately and is yet to fire runs from his bat in IPL 2023. He scored 8 runs in the opening match against DC, then 20 against CSK, and 35 against SRH in the last match. His out-of-song form has not affected the team much yet as batters like Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, and Nicholas Pooran are scoring runs.

LSG will be expecting their skipper to score a good knock in the match against RCB and a comeback of Rahul's form will also be crucial for the team in the longer run. Rahul has tremendous stats against RCB and will like to use this opportunity to make a comeback.

Rahul has scored 610 runs in 12 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore with an astonishing average of 76.25 and a splendid strike rate of 147.70. The M Chinnaswamy stadium is also his home ground but today he'll be playing as the skipper of LSG.

RCB vs LSG Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma