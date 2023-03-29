IPL 2023: Kolkata Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

The two-time champion would like to win the prestigious IPL trophy for the third time, joining Mumbai and Chennai on the elite list. Shreyas Iyer, the team's regular captain, will be absent for the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In the absence of Iyer, the team would be led by star batter Nitish Rana. Kolkata came in second in 2021 and seventh last year. They were unable to qualify for the playoffs because their playing 11 lacked balance. This time around, they also have good sets of players, so it would be exciting to see if they could put together a balanced and effective playing 11 this time.