IPL 2023: Kolkata Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Kolkata full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 4:52 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
The two-time champion would like to win the prestigious IPL trophy for the third time, joining Mumbai and Chennai on the elite list. Shreyas Iyer, the team's regular captain, will be absent for the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In the absence of Iyer, the team would be led by star batter Nitish Rana. Kolkata came in second in 2021 and seventh last year. They were unable to qualify for the playoffs because their playing 11 lacked balance. This time around, they also have good sets of players, so it would be exciting to see if they could put together a balanced and effective playing 11 this time.

IPL 2023: Kolkata Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match No. Date, Day Match Time (IST) Venue
2 April 1, Sat PUN vs KOL 3:30 PM Mohali
9 April 6, Thur KOL vs BAN 7:30 PM Kolkata
13 April 9, Sun GUJ vs KOL 3:30 PM Ahmedabad
19 April 14, Fri KOL vs HYD 7:30 PM Kolkata
22 April 16, Sun MUM vs KOL 3:30 PM Mumbai
28 April 20, Thur DEL vs KOL 7:30 PM Delhi
33 April 23, Sun KOL vs CHE 7:30 PM Kolkata
36 April 26, Wed BAN vs KOL 7:30 PM Bangalore
39 April 29, Sat KOL vs GUJ 3:30 PM Kolkata
47 May 4, Thur HYD vs KOL 7:30 PM Hyderabad
53 May 8, Mon KOL vs PUN 7:30 PM Kolkata
56 May 11, Thur KOL vs RAJ 7:30 PM Kolkata
61 May 14, Sun CHE vs KOL 7:30 PM Chennai
68 May 20, Sat KOL vs LUC 7:30 PM Kolkata

IPL 2023: Kolkata Full Squad, Player Names

Nitish Rana (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (Currently Injured)

IPL 2023: Kolkata Best Playing Playing11

Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

