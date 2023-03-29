Advertisement
IPL 2023: Kolkata Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
The two-time champion would like to win the prestigious IPL trophy for the third time, joining Mumbai and Chennai on the elite list. Shreyas Iyer, the team's regular captain, will be absent for the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
In the absence of Iyer, the team would be led by star batter Nitish Rana. Kolkata came in second in 2021 and seventh last year. They were unable to qualify for the playoffs because their playing 11 lacked balance. This time around, they also have good sets of players, so it would be exciting to see if they could put together a balanced and effective playing 11 this time.
IPL 2023: Kolkata Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match No.
|Date, Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|2
|April 1, Sat
|PUN vs KOL
|3:30 PM
|Mohali
|9
|April 6, Thur
|KOL vs BAN
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|13
|April 9, Sun
|GUJ vs KOL
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|19
|April 14, Fri
|KOL vs HYD
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|22
|April 16, Sun
|MUM vs KOL
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai
|28
|April 20, Thur
|DEL vs KOL
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|33
|April 23, Sun
|KOL vs CHE
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|36
|April 26, Wed
|BAN vs KOL
|7:30 PM
|Bangalore
|39
|April 29, Sat
|KOL vs GUJ
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|47
|May 4, Thur
|HYD vs KOL
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|53
|May 8, Mon
|KOL vs PUN
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|56
|May 11, Thur
|KOL vs RAJ
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|61
|May 14, Sun
|CHE vs KOL
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|68
|May 20, Sat
|KOL vs LUC
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
IPL 2023: Kolkata Full Squad, Player Names
Nitish Rana (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (Currently Injured)
IPL 2023: Kolkata Best Playing Playing11
Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy
