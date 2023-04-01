IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Kolkata's first match which will be played against Punjab on April 1.

Indian Premier League 2023 match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Punjab Kings to start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign. The match is set to be played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on April 1 and will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Kolkata will miss the services of regular captain Shreyas Iyer as the batter got injured in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The franchise has named the replacement and also appointed Nitish Rana as the new captain.

On the other hand, In the absence of Johny Bairstow Punjab Kings had also appointed Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain.

For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana's only job would be to implement them.

KKR too have been hurt by injuries with regular skipper and batting mainstay Shreyas being almost ruled out of the tournament with a back problem.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XIs: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.