Advertisement

IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata

IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Kolkata's first match which will be played against Punjab on April 1.

Updated: April 1, 2023 12:21 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

Indian Premier League 2023 match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Punjab Kings to start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign. The match is set to be played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on April 1 and will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Kolkata will miss the services of regular captain Shreyas Iyer as the batter got injured in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The franchise has named the replacement and also appointed Nitish Rana as the new captain.

On the other hand, In the absence of Johny Bairstow Punjab Kings had also appointed Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain.

For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana's only job would be to implement them.

KKR too have been hurt by injuries with regular skipper and batting mainstay Shreyas being almost ruled out of the tournament with a back problem.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XIs: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Liton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata
Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked Up In GT vs CSK Match
IPL 2023: Punjab vs Kolkata Match 2: Strongest Playing XI For Punjab
IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjit Singh sizzle in the opening ceremony
IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata

IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI Fo...

Legends League Cricket Masters Registers An Overall Reach Of 1.48 Billion Across The World

Legends League Cricket Masters Registers An Overall Reach Of...

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs JSY 9 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and...

KAN vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

KAN vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 8: Cap...

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked Up In GT vs CSK Match

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked U...

Advertisement