IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Bowls Bizzare Back-Foot No Ball During SRH vs LSG Match

Kyle Mayers bowled a bizarre backfoot no ball while bowling the second over against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated: May 13, 2023 4:13 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 58 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

SRH didn't get off to a great start as they lost Abhishek Sharma early for just seven runs. Abhishek has played well for SRH thus the early blow is a big loss for SRH who will be keen to set a big score on the board.

Meanwhile, there was early drama in the match as Kyle Mayers, who was called in to bowl the second over of the match, bowled a no-ball, however, it was not a front foot no ball but the backfoot. Notably, a ball is declared no-ball if the bowler's backfoot cuts the side crease.

After winning the toss, Markram said batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh makes his IPL debut. "Looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully, we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them."

"You have to balance the conditions and what's working for the team. In day games you can't see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us."

Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh Charak come into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan. "We would have batted first as well, but I don't mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that's what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same."

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (captain), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Avesh

Substitutes: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Substitutes: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen

While Hyderabad are at ninth place with 8 points from 10 matches, Lucknow are placed fourth with 11 points from 11 matches. A loss for either of two teams will make their chance of getting into the playoffs tricky.

(With Inputs From IANS)

