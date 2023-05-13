Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 58 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

SRH didn't get off to a great start as they lost Abhishek Sharma early for just seven runs. Abhishek has played well for SRH thus the early blow is a big loss for SRH who will be keen to set a big score on the board.

Meanwhile, there was early drama in the match as Kyle Mayers, who was called in to bowl the second over of the match, bowled a no-ball, however, it was not a front foot no ball but the backfoot. Notably, a ball is declared no-ball if the bowler's backfoot cuts the side crease.