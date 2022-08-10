IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

New Delhi: Fans are eagerly waiting for a new season of the Indian Premier League even though it will return almost after a year on 25 March 2023 (tentative). However, the information about the live streaming details is out and the upcoming edition of the IPL will be available on a new streaming platform. Viacom18 will launch a new streaming offering in 2023 that will show the event.

According to Paramount Global Chief Robert Bob Bakish, the Indian Joint Venture will launch Paramount+, the D2C platform along with the new streaming product.

“So, IPL i.e., India cricket. The deal that was done by our joint venture in India, Viacom18. Their intent and I don’t really leave it to the joint venture, which, by the way, our other partners, Reliance, to speak to that, and they haven’t spoken to it much. But what they have said is it’s we obviously have the streaming rights there. It’s going to be part of a streaming offering for the Indian market, that Viacom18 is going to launch in 2023,” Bob Bakish said during the company’s Q2 earnings call

He added, “Cricket will be a real engine of growth for Viacom18’s streaming service, Paramount+ will also benefit by being part of the bundle. “And so, it will be a real engine for streaming and then Paramount+ will benefit by being part of that, even though we’re not directly investing on an O&O basis, we’re obviously part of the joint venture.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) collected a total of Rs 44,075 crore for the rights over the next five years earlier this year. This means that the BCCI will be earning more than 100 crores per match, which is way more than what was expected before the start of the auction.