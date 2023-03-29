IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: This would be KL Rahul-led Lucknow's second season in the Indian Premier League. They completed as the number four group somewhat recently's IPL and will attempt to win the renowned IPL title in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the game. However, due to his national obligations, the explosive South African batter will not be available for the first two games for the Lucknow-based team. Lucknow has hired legendary Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach.