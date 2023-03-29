IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
New Delhi: This would be KL Rahul-led Lucknow's second season in the Indian Premier League. They completed as the number four group somewhat recently's IPL and will attempt to win the renowned IPL title in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the game. However, due to his national obligations, the explosive South African batter will not be available for the first two games for the Lucknow-based team. Lucknow has hired legendary Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach.
IPL 2023: Lucknow Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|3
|April 1, 2023
|LUC vs DEL
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|6
|April 3, 2023
|CHE vs LUC
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|10
|April 7, 2023
|LUC vs HYD
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|15
|April 10, 2023
|BAN vs LUC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|21
|April 15, 2023
|LUC vs PUN
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|26
|April 19, 2023
|RAJ vs LUC
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|30
|April 22, 2023
|LUC vs GUJ
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|38
|April 28, 2023
|PUN vs LUC
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|43
|May 1, 2023
|LUC vs BAN
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|46
|May 4, 2023
|LUC vs CHE
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|51
|May 7, 2023
|GUJ vs LUC
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|58
|May 13, 2023
|HYD vs LUC
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|63
|May 16, 2023
|LUC vs MUM
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|68
|May 20, 2023
|KOL vs LUC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Lucknow Full Squad, Player Names
KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
IPL 2023: Lucknow Best Playing Playing 11
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan
