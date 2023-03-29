Advertisement

IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Lucknow full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 11:54 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: This would be KL Rahul-led Lucknow's second season in the Indian Premier League. They completed as the number four group somewhat recently's IPL and will attempt to win the renowned IPL title in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the game. However, due to his national obligations, the explosive South African batter will not be available for the first two games for the Lucknow-based team. Lucknow has hired legendary Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
3 April 1, 2023 LUC vs DEL Lucknow 7:30 PM
6 April 3, 2023 CHE vs LUC Chennai 7:30 PM
10 April 7, 2023 LUC vs HYD Lucknow 7:30 PM
15 April 10, 2023 BAN vs LUC Bengaluru 7:30 PM
21 April 15, 2023 LUC vs PUN Lucknow 7:30 PM
26 April 19, 2023 RAJ vs LUC Jaipur 7:30 PM
30 April 22, 2023 LUC vs GUJ Lucknow 3:30 PM
38 April 28, 2023 PUN vs LUC Mohali 7:30 PM
43 May 1, 2023 LUC vs BAN Lucknow 7:30 PM
46 May 4, 2023 LUC vs CHE Lucknow 3:30 PM
51 May 7, 2023 GUJ vs LUC Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
58 May 13, 2023 HYD vs LUC Hyderabad 3:30 PM
63 May 16, 2023 LUC vs MUM Lucknow 7:30 PM
68 May 20, 2023 KOL vs LUC Kolkata 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Lucknow Full Squad, Player Names

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

IPL 2023: Lucknow Best Playing Playing 11

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan

