IPL 2023: LSG Suffer Mark Wood Blow As Pacer Returns Home For Birth Of Daughter

LSG pacer Mark Wood has returned home from IPL 2023 due to the birth of her daughter.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood has returned home for the birth of his daughter. There is no confirmation if Wood will return to back to the IPL if LSG reach the playoffs or not. As of now, LSG are placed third on the points table with five wins in 11 matches, however, they are being chased by Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. LSG started the tournament well but ran out of gas in the last few matches. They have lost the last two games and with KL Rahul out due to injury, their chances of pulling off back-to-back wins also look grim.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood played four games for LSG this season, picking 11 wickets and playing a crucial role in LSG's win in the initial phase.

"For the birth of my daughter. So, sadly, but for a good reason to go home. Hopefully, I might be able to come back and hopefully, you will be able to see me again. I am sorry that unfortunately I have not played more and in the four games that I have managed to play, I have managed to get a few wickets and hopefully, I can charge in again," Wood said in a video released by LSG on their Twitter profile.

Mark Wood Wants LSG To Reach IPL 2023 Final Before leaving, Mark Wood motivated the LSG teammates and urged them to work hard and reach the playoffs and then make it to the finals. Wood said that players are working hard and giving their all for the sake of the team.