IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Lucknow Munipal Corporation Election

Lucknow: The LSG vs CSK match on May 4 has been rescheduled to May 3 due to the Municipal Corporation election in Lucknow, as per several media reports. The match was set to be played at 3:30 PM IST thus could have affected the voter turnout thus the BCCI was forced to reschedule the match. Even though the date of the match has been changed, the time remains the same i.e 3:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently playing against RCB at the M Chinnaswami in Bangalore. The team has set a massive target of 227. Devon Conway blasted 83 off 45 deliveries while Dube smashed 52 off 27 balls to help CSK to a massive score. RCB in the chase lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early and were reduced to 15-2. However, a brilliant counterattack by Glenn Maxwell, who whacked 76 in 36 balls helped RCB bounce back. The Faf du Plessis-led side are 159-3 in 13.5 overs at the time of writing, needing another 68 runs in 36 balls. Faf du Plessis, who is batting on 62, remains the key for RCB.