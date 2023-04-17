Advertisement

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Lucknow Munipal Corporation Election

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Lucknow Munipal Corporation Election

The LSG vs CSK match on May 4 has been rescheduled to May 3 due to the Municipal Corporation election in Lucknow

Updated: April 17, 2023 10:40 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Lucknow: The LSG vs CSK match on May 4 has been rescheduled to May 3 due to the Municipal Corporation election in Lucknow, as per several media reports. The match was set to be played at 3:30 PM IST thus could have affected the voter turnout thus the BCCI was forced to reschedule the match. Even though the date of the match has been changed, the time remains the same i.e 3:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently playing against RCB at the M Chinnaswami in Bangalore. The team has set a massive target of 227. Devon Conway blasted 83 off 45 deliveries while Dube smashed 52 off 27 balls to help CSK to a massive score. RCB in the chase lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early and were reduced to 15-2. However, a brilliant counterattack by Glenn Maxwell, who whacked 76 in 36 balls helped RCB bounce back. The Faf du Plessis-led side are 159-3 in 13.5 overs at the time of writing, needing another 68 runs in 36 balls. Faf du Plessis, who is batting on 62, remains the key for RCB.

Speaking about LSG, the team has got off to a great start in IPL 2023. The KL Rahul-led side are placed second on the points table with three wins in five matches.

 

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Lucknow Munipal Corporation Election
IPL 2023: These records can be broken in RCB vs CSK fixture; know all about them | CSK vs RCB |
MS Dhoni Drops A Big Hint About Retirement, Reveals If IPL 2023 Will Be His Last Or Not | Watchh
IPL 2023: New Experience As I Have Not Actually Gone And Watched Him Play, Says Sachin Tendulkar On Arjun's Debut
IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For Sachin Tendulkar After Arjun's IPL Debut vs KKR
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs CSK 24 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super King...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Lucknow Munipal Corporation Election

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Match Rescheduled To May 3 Due To Luckn...

IPL 2023: These records can be broken in RCB vs CSK fixture; know all about them | CSK vs RCB |

IPL 2023: These records can be broken in RCB vs CSK fixture;...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Advertisement