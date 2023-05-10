Advertisement

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For KL Rahul | Watch Here

KL Rahul is ruled out of IPL and WTC final against Australia due to an injury he sustained during the LSG vs RCB clash on May 1.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For KL Rahul | Watch Here
Updated: May 10, 2023 5:24 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: KL Rahul underwent successful surgery on his right thigh yesterday, as the star batter injured his right leg during the LSG vs RCB clash on May 1. He is ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will be played on 7-11 June at The Oval, England.

Lucknow Super Giants shared a heartfelt post remembering their skipper, quoting- " Thinking of you, KL. "

Kl Rahul is the regular skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and is undeniably one of their team's key players; his absence is a massive setback for the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side. He has led LSG to the playoffs in their inaugural season of IPL. KL informed the netizens yesterday after the successful completion of his surgery. He shared that he will begin his recovery and is determined to return to the field as soon as possible.

 

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For KL Rahul | Watch Here
'It’s In RCB's DNA To Fight Back Stronger & Churn Out Top Players,' Asserts Sanjay Bangar & Mike Hesson
CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye To Break Chennai Super Kings' Streak At Chepauk Stadium
Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023
Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For KL Rahul | Watch Here

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For...

'It’s In RCB's DNA To Fight Back Stronger & Churn Out Top Players,' Asserts Sanjay Bangar & Mike Hesson

'It’s In RCB's DNA To Fight Back Stronger & Churn Out Top Pl...

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye To Break Chennai Super Kings' Streak At Chepauk Stadium

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye To Break Chennai Sup...

Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma’s Performance In IPL 2023

Advertisement