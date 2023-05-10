IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Shares Heartwarming Video For KL Rahul | Watch Here
KL Rahul is ruled out of IPL and WTC final against Australia due to an injury he sustained during the LSG vs RCB clash on May 1.
New Delhi: KL Rahul underwent successful surgery on his right thigh yesterday, as the star batter injured his right leg during the LSG vs RCB clash on May 1. He is ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will be played on 7-11 June at The Oval, England.
Lucknow Super Giants shared a heartfelt post remembering their skipper, quoting- " Thinking of you, KL. "
Kl Rahul is the regular skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and is undeniably one of their team's key players; his absence is a massive setback for the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side. He has led LSG to the playoffs in their inaugural season of IPL. KL informed the netizens yesterday after the successful completion of his surgery. He shared that he will begin his recovery and is determined to return to the field as soon as possible.
