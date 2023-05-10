New Delhi: KL Rahul underwent successful surgery on his right thigh yesterday, as the star batter injured his right leg during the LSG vs RCB clash on May 1. He is ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will be played on 7-11 June at The Oval, England.

Lucknow Super Giants shared a heartfelt post remembering their skipper, quoting- " Thinking of you, KL. "