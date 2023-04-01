IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For KL Rahul led Lucknow

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Lucknow's first match which will be played against Delhi on April 1.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will place each other in the 3rd match of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Saturday, April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

All eyes will be on KL Rahul who has been the subject of much criticism from fans in the last few months. His place in the national team has come under question.

He was criticized for his strike rate in the last IPL and it was his unwillingness to play more aggressively that eventually knocked LSG out of the playoffs. Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Quinton de Kock will continue being part of the top 4 of this LSG side.

Whereas, Delhi's Warner had led SRH to their first title win in 2016. He is back in the captain's role and this time for Delhi Capitals. He's got a great squad to pick his team from and get the first points on the board.

DC should be considering Sarfaraz Khan this season. He delivered some outstanding performances in the domestic season. In the lower middle order, Axar Patel is also a strong finisher who's got plenty of experience now. Mitchell Marsh is a key player who can be a game changer.

Probable XI (LSG):

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Here are full squads of Lucknow: