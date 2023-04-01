IPL 2023: LSG vs DC Game 3: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

Check out all about all the match details of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will place each other in the 3rd match of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Saturday, April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. For the first time in history of IPL, Lucknow will play at their home ground. It will be the tournament opener for both Lucknow and Delhi and they would be eager to kick-start their campaign with a win.

While LSG finished at 4th position in the previous edition of IPL, DC finished at number 5. The last time the two met was at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022.

Probable XI (LSG):

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals (DC):

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Russouw Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC Pitch and Weather Report:

As it is a sunny day, the ground of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium tends to be on the slower side and batters need to play along in the middle overs to adjust to the pace of the wicket. The Lucknow wicket is unlikely to be batting paradise. Out of Nine T20Is, 5 games have been won by the batting team. So the team that wins the toss might incline towards batting.

Key Players to watch out for:

Kuldeep Yadav: One of the best spinners in the Indian team, Kuldeep Yadav bagged 21 wickets in 14 games in the previous season. The Indian spinner would look to weave his magic against LSG.

KL Rahul: Rahul has scored 3889 runs in 109 games at a strike rate of 136.22, making him one of the best batters in the cash-rich league. He is expected to hit big against the Delhi Capitals.

David Warner: In absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner will lead the side, He has captained Delhi earlier as well. His form will be key to Delhi's success this IPL.

Injury and Unavailability

LSG's Quinton de Kock is unavailable for the first two matches of the tournament as he is currently engaged in South Africa vs Netherlands series, on the other hand Delhi Capital's Rishabh pant will miss the entire league because he suffered multiple injuries in a road accident, last year. Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi are also unavailable due to South Africa vs Netherlands series. Whereas Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman is yet to join the squad.

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak