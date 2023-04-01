IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023, Match 3: Here is the head-to-head, most runs, top wickets takers and other key stats

New Delhi:Lucknow Super Giants will make their home debut at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, as it is the first time that the franchise will play in front of their home fans.

While LSG finished at 4th position in the previous edition of IPL, DC finished at number 5. Both teams will want to register win and start their campaign on high-note.

The last time the two met was at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022. Fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda helped Lucknow set a daunting 196-run target.

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Record

In total, both teams (LSG and DC) have played two matches so far in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Surprisingly, out of two, both matches have been won by LSG, while DC has failed to defeat Lucknow till now.

Key Players to watch out for:

KL Rahul: Gujarat's captain KL is one of the most consistent players in IPL history, in total he has scored has scored 3889 runs in 109 games at a strike rate of 136.22, making him one of the best batters in the cash-rich league. He is expected to hit big against the Delhi Capitals.

David Warner: In absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner will lead the side, He has captained Delhi earlier as well. His form will be key to Delhi's success this IPL.

Kuldeep Yadav: One of the best spinners in the Indian team, Kuldeep Yadav being the key pacer of the franchise bagged 21 wickets in 14 games in the previous season. The Indian spinner would look to weave his magic against LSG.

Most Wickets

Lucknow star Mohsin Khan, took four wickets against Delhi Capitals in 2022 with an average of 4.00.

Most Runs

Quiton De Kock smashed 103 runs against Delhi Capitals with an average of 51.50 and strike rate of 158.46

Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals