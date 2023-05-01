IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoil Sport At Ekana Sports City Stadium

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, on Monday. Rain is likely to play spoil sport in the match, as per weather reports, there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

However, there's a chance that the rain stops by 6 in the evening and the sky will be clear by the time match starts. LSG defeated RCB in their previous contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was one of the most thrilling contests in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the Bangalore-based franchise as Faf du Plessis is not completely fit to field for 20 overs and the team is only utilizing him as a batting asset to keep pressure off him. The previous contest between these sides saw a heated conclusion with Avesh Khan's celebration to Gautam Gambhir telling the Bangalore crowd to shut up with a finger-on-lips gesture.

RCB will be looking forward to avenging their loss against KL Rahul and company. The Challengers will be competing in the enemy territory for the next five matches, so it will be more challenging for them. Currently, LSG is number 2 on the points table with 10 points and RCB is on the sixth spot.

LSG vs RCB Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma