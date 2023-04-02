IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL Due To Shoulder Injury

RCB was performing extremely well but took a massive blow when their pacer Reece Topley has to be taken out of the ground due to a shoulder injury.

Bangalore: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second half of the double-header Sunday. The match is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB was performing extremely well but took a massive blow when their pacer Reece Topley has to be taken out of the ground due to a shoulder injury.

It was later revealed that the English pacer suffered a dislocated shoulder and will be ruled off the remainder of the math completely. Now there is speculation that the star pacer might be ruled out of the whole tournament due to this. There is no confirmation on the news yet though.

RCB is already dealing with the losses of Josh Hazlewood and Rajat Patidar and if Topley fails to recover, they will be in deep trouble as this was only the first match of the tournament and they have a long stride ahead of them in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Tilak Verma Storm At Bangalore

Young left-handed batter Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 46 balls to steer Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pushed into batting first, Mumbai crumbled to 48/4 and then to 123/7 at one stage, looking in danger of being shot out for a below-par total. But Varma stood tall and impressed everyone with his skill and temperament in hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.6, as Mumbai got 69 runs from the last five overs.

Despite wickets falling around, Varma continued to match forward. He began with a six over long-on off Deep which came right off the middle of the bat. When Harshal Patel pitched down leg, he came on top of the bounce to pull past short fine leg.

Varma was impressive in facing off-spinners; reverse-sweeping off Bracewell for four. He welcomed Glenn Maxwell by dancing down the pitch to thump a six over long-on, followed by going on backfoot to pull through mid-wicket for four.