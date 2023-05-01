Advertisement

IPL 2023: Massive Blow To Team India As Jaydev Unadkat Injures Himself Ahead Of WTC Final

Jaydev Unadkat injured himself during the practice session of Lucknow Super Giants. He was earlier named in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final match against Australia.

Updated: May 1, 2023 8:44 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Team India's pacer Jaydev Unadkat injured himself during the practice session of Lucknow Super Giants. He was earlier named in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final match against Australia. If the pacer fails to recover prior to the WTC final clash, Team India will be in a troublesome spot as they are already without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The incident surfaced when the footage of his injury was shown on television during LSG's IPL 2023 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday. Unadkat was bowling at the nets and one of the pacer's legs stuck in the ropes used to hold the net straight when he was completing his follow-through.

Due to this, Unadkat landed on his left shoulder. As the team physio attended to him, he was observed grabbing his shoulder in pain and applying an ice pack on it as well. "Unadkat has been sent to Mumbai for scans and hope nothing is major for him," Danny Morrison said during the live match of LSG vs RCB.

Video Of Unadkat's Injury

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

