This is how RCB will top the points table?

Faf called heads but the match referee heard tails and gave the toss to Nitish Rana. However, Sanjay Manjrekar was quick to rectify this and told the referee that Faf called heads after which Faf was allowed to take the call. A few fans though are calling it fixing.

Kolkata: KKR is hosting RCB at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a crucial game of IPL 2023. RCB come into the match with a big win over Mumbai Indians in the last game. KKR, on the other hand, lost to Punjab Kings. RCB won the toss and put KKR into bat. However, a big mistake by the match referee at the toss has left the fans fuming, with many putting fixing allegations.

After winning the toss, Du Plessis said England's left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey came in for Reece Topley, who suffered a right shoulder dislocation while fielding.

"There was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. Reaching the playoffs is a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana said leg-spinner Suyash Sharma makes his debut, with him being slotted in the substitutes, and could be brought in when the two-time champions are in their bowling innings.

"Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor," said Rana.

KKR Playing 11: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj