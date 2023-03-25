Punjab King made this announcement on their social media and informed the fans about this major update. They informed the fans that Bairstow isn't recovered completely and won't be available by the time of IPL and also wished him a speedy recovery.

Aussie cricketer Matthew Short will be replacing star English star batter Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Bairstow decided to miss out on IPL to focus on his recovery and Ashes.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement," Punjab Kings wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The BBL player of the tournament of the year 2023, Matthew Short has replaced the star English batter in the team. Matthew Short played 8 BBL matches and scored 275 runs in 8 Innings, this also included a ton.

Punjab Kings would take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match of the 16th edition of IPL on 1st April. They would be playing under the new leadership of premier Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan.