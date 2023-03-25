Advertisement

IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

Aussie cricketer Matthew Short will be replacing star English star batter Jonny Biarstow for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Updated: March 25, 2023 5:36 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Aussie cricketer Matthew Short will be replacing star English star batter Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Bairstow decided to miss out on IPL to focus on his recovery and Ashes.

Punjab King made this announcement on their social media and informed the fans about this major update. They informed the fans that Bairstow isn't recovered completely and won't be available by the time of IPL and also wished him a speedy recovery.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement," Punjab Kings wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The BBL player of the tournament of the year 2023, Matthew Short has replaced the star English batter in the team. Matthew Short played 8 BBL matches and scored 275 runs in 8 Innings, this also included a ton.

Punjab Kings would take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match of the 16th edition of IPL on 1st April. They would be playing under the new leadership of premier Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement
RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023
Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2023
They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern On The Role Of MS Dhoni And Ambati Rayudu In CSK
RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairst...

RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023

RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayl...

Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2023

Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxw...

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Sla...

Advertisement