IPL 2023: Mumbai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
New Delhi: Mumbai is IPL's most successful team. In the tournament's history, no other team has won more titles than them. The Mumba-based have won the IPL five times under Rohit Sharma's leadership, but the team was hit really badly last time as they had to finish last previous year. Mumbai was last in the standings, having won only four of the total 14 matches. It was hard to believe coming from a team of Mumbai's caliber, which had repeatedly defied expectations to lead the pack.
Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL prior to the 2023 season, meaning that Mumbai would be without his services. Jofra Archer, who suffered an extended elbow injury and missed IPL 2022, will be eligible to play for Mumbai starting in IPL 2023. However, the star-studded franchise will be missing the services of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
IPL 2023: Mumbai Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|5
|April 2, 2023
|BAN vs MUM
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|12
|April 8, 2023
|MUM vs CHE
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|16
|April 11, 2023
|DEL vs MUM
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|22
|April 16, 2023
|MUM vs KOL
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|25
|April 18, 2023
|HYD vs MUM
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|31
|April 22, 2023
|MUM vs PUN
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|35
|April 25, 2023
|GUJ vs MUM
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|42
|April 30, 2023
|MUM vs RAJ
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|45
|May 3, 2023
|PUN vs MUM
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|49
|May 6, 2023
|CHE vs MUM
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|54
|May 9, 2023
|MUM vs BAN
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|57
|May 12, 2023
|MUM vs GUJ
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|63
|May 16, 2023
|LUC vs MUM
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|69
|May 21, 2023
|MUM vs HYD
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
IPL 2023: Mumbai Full Squad, Player Names
Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal
IPL 2023: Mumbai Best Playing Playing11
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Kumar
