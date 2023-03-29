IPL 2023: Mumbai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Mumbai full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 4:11 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Mumbai is IPL's most successful team. In the tournament's history, no other team has won more titles than them. The Mumba-based have won the IPL five times under Rohit Sharma's leadership, but the team was hit really badly last time as they had to finish last previous year. Mumbai was last in the standings, having won only four of the total 14 matches. It was hard to believe coming from a team of Mumbai's caliber, which had repeatedly defied expectations to lead the pack.

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL prior to the 2023 season, meaning that Mumbai would be without his services. Jofra Archer, who suffered an extended elbow injury and missed IPL 2022, will be eligible to play for Mumbai starting in IPL 2023. However, the star-studded franchise will be missing the services of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
5 April 2, 2023 BAN vs MUM Bengaluru 7:30 PM
12 April 8, 2023 MUM vs CHE Mumbai 7:30 PM
16 April 11, 2023 DEL vs MUM Delhi 7:30 PM
22 April 16, 2023 MUM vs KOL Mumbai 3:30 PM
25 April 18, 2023 HYD vs MUM Hyderabad 7:30 PM
31 April 22, 2023 MUM vs PUN Mumbai 7:30 PM
35 April 25, 2023 GUJ vs MUM Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
42 April 30, 2023 MUM vs RAJ Mumbai 7:30 PM
45 May 3, 2023 PUN vs MUM Mohali 7:30 PM
49 May 6, 2023 CHE vs MUM Chennai 3:30 PM
54 May 9, 2023 MUM vs BAN Mumbai 7:30 PM
57 May 12, 2023 MUM vs GUJ Mumbai 7:30 PM
63 May 16, 2023 LUC vs MUM Lucknow 7:30 PM
69 May 21, 2023 MUM vs HYD Mumbai 3:30 PM

IPL 2023: Mumbai Full Squad, Player Names

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

IPL 2023: Mumbai Best Playing Playing11

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Kumar

