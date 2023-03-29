IPL 2023: Mumbai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

Mumbai is IPL's most successful team. In the tournament's history, no other team has won more titles than them. The Mumba-based have won the IPL five times under Rohit Sharma's leadership, but the team was hit really badly last time as they had to finish last previous year. Mumbai was last in the standings, having won only four of the total 14 matches. It was hard to believe coming from a team of Mumbai's caliber, which had repeatedly defied expectations to lead the pack.