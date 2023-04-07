IPL 2023: MI vs CSK EL Classico: Confirmed Playing XI For MS Dhoni-Led CSK Against Mumbai Indians

MI vs CSK Strongest Playing 11: The mother of all battles, the El Classico, MI vs CSK will be on display for fans when Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK come into the match after beating Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring thriller. They didn't get off to a great start as they lost to Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the tournament but bounced back well to get on the points table.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, too had a poor outing in their first game as they were thrashed by RCB by eight wickets. Barring Tilak Verma, who made 84, none of the Mumbai batters could get a decent score as the team could only manage 171-7. Later, half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Faf helped RCB to a brilliant eight-wicket win.

IPL 2023: MI vs CSK Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best grounds to bat in India. The pitch is flat and the ball comes on nicely. There will be some movement early on for the likes of Jofra Archer to exploit but overall, it should be a batting-friendly deck.

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Mumbai Weather Report The weather will be good for cricket as evening temperatures will come down to 20 degrees.

IPL 2023 Possible Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in MI vs CSK El Classico CSK Strongest Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni [c&wk], Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala & Rajvardhan Hangargekar

IPL 2023: MI vs CSK Squads MI Full Squad: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, and Raghav Goyal