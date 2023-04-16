Advertisement

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Sets Twitter On Fire

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Sets Twitter On Fire

MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar is making his IPL debut today at the Wankhede Stadium against KKR.

Updated: April 16, 2023 4:01 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is making his IPL debut today against KKR. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 but didn't get a chance to represent the franchise. However, the moment has arrived when fans will get to witness the son of Sachin Tendulkar at the grand level. The social media is going all guns blazing over Arjun's debut.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is not playing for MI today. Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining Mumbai in Rohit's absence, revealed that Sharma has a stomach bug. Rohit, however, has been kept as an impact player.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," said Surya at the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Sets Twitter On Fire
MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sachin And Arjun Tendulkar Becomes First Father Son Duo To Play In IPL
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut
Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023
IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major Milestones
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs KKR 22 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cric...

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Sets Twitter On Fire

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Sets Twitter...

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sachin And Arjun Tendulkar Becomes First Father Son Duo To Play In IPL

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sachin And Arjun Tendulkar Becomes Firs...

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun T...

Advertisement