So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is making his IPL debut today against KKR. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 but didn't get a chance to represent the franchise. However, the moment has arrived when fans will get to witness the son of Sachin Tendulkar at the grand level. The social media is going all guns blazing over Arjun's debut.

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar to make his ipl debut today, is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?! pic.twitter.com/HIl02uiMph

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is not playing for MI today. Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining Mumbai in Rohit's absence, revealed that Sharma has a stomach bug. Rohit, however, has been kept as an impact player.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," said Surya at the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy