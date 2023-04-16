IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major Milestones

Rohit has scored 87 runs in three matches and will be instrumental in determining MI's campaign in the IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma-led MI have opened their winning account by defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday and are keen to keep the flow alive.

The good news for Mumbai Indians is that their skipper and Hitman Rohit Sharma has returned to form after smashing a glorious half-century against the Delhi Capitals. As MI will take on KKR today, here are two extensive records that Rohit will be eyeing.

6000 Runs Rohit Sharma is just 34 runs away from completing his 6000 runs in the most prestigious cricket league of the globe. Completing so will make him join the elite players club who have achieved this landmark. Before him, only Virat Kohli (6838), Shikhar Dhawan (6477) and David Warner (6109) have achieved this feat in their IPL career.

250 sixes The 35-year-old batter is just five sixes away from becoming the first and only Indian to hit 250 sixes in IPL. Before him, only Chris Gayle (357) and AB De Villiers (251) have hit 250+ maximums in IPL, and both legendary batters are now retired from IPL.

Pacer Jofra Archer and spinner Piyush Chawla are leading the charge for Mumbai with the bowl in the absence of their most reliable pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is ruled out of the IPL due to a knee injury and is currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).