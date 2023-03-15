Advertisement

IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell To Replace Injured Phil Jacks At RCB

As quoted by ESPN cricinfo, RCB has already been involved in discussions with Michael Bracewell to make him a part of their squad in the upcoming IPL campaign.

Updated: March 15, 2023 8:06 PM IST | Edited By: Debayan Bhattacharya
New Delhi: As per the reports of ESPN Cricinfo, 32-year-old New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell could be the potential replacement for Will Jacks, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 after suffering a muscle injury while playing against Bangladesh.

Jacks was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping 3.2 Cr. INR. Jacks was bagged in by RCB with a vision to provide a strong support in the middle order alongside Australian All-rounder Glenn Maxwell. It could've been his first ever IPL. He entered the auction with a base price of 1 cr. INR. Jacks has a T20 strike rate of 154 and an average of 29.10 and his presence could have been instrumental for RCB.

Michael Bracewell had a good series against India back in 2022. Although New Zealand lost both T20I and ODI series, Bracewell left an impression through his remarkable performance---the best of which was his knock of 140 runs in 78 balls in the first ODI that was played in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

His brilliant performance on that tour could be considered one of the premier reasons that he became one of the first choice of RCB for the replacement of Will Jacks.

