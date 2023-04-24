New Delhi: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has predicted MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to win IPL 2023. CSK has been playing brilliant cricket in IPL 2023, winning five of the seven games. The Yellow Army is currently ranked number one on the points table. CSK picked up a remarkable 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game to top the table. Notably, CSK had a disastrous run in IPL 2022 as they failed to reach the playoffs. However, they have turned things around in IPL 2023 and are looking a force to reckon with.

In 2020 as well, CSK failed to reach the playoffs before coming back and winning the title in 2021. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube have been magnificent with the bat for CSK while the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana is not making life easy for the batters. In Matheesha Pathirana, they have got a very good death bowling option as well so the team has most of its bases covered.