New Delhi: In what comes big news, Delhi capitals Mitchell Marsh will miss DC's next few games as he will be flying home for his wedding. As per reports, Marsh won't be available for a week. Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on April 8th. Capitals are in desperate need of a win as they have suffered losses in their first two games of the IPL 2023. They lost to Lucknow Super Giants in their first match of IPL 2023 before losing to Gujarat Titans at home.

Questions Galore For David Warner

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals have looked off-colour. They lost to LSG by a whopping margin of 50 runs before losing to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by six wickets. David Warner scored a half century in the first game but his intent was in question as he scored 56 runs in 48 balls in a chase of 194. In the second game, Delhi could not post a big score and could only manage 162-8 which was easily chased by Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, with Mitchell Marsh out, David Warner will have to bring in Rovman Powell back into the squad. Powell was dropped for Rilee Roussouw in the last game.