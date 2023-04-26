Virat vs Siraj in the nets was a high intense quality match up! Here's how the duo prepared for this evening's big clash against KKR. #PlayBold # RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/rBZKpgqB9z

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj clashed during a net session, with Siraj beating Kohli twice. The stand-in RCB skipper then bounced back with a flurry of sixes, imitating the one he hit against Haris Rauf during the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a decent IPL 2023. RCB have won four of the seven games and are placed well among the teams. With the bat, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been brilliant for RCB, scoring four and five half-centuries respectively. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant, taking 13 wickets. RCB is all set to take on KKR in their next clash.

Siraj Calls Virat Kohli GOAT

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj after receiving a proper beating by Virat Kohli adnitted that he was bowling to one of the best players in business.

"The way I operate in the Powerplay, I stuck to the same approach. When the ball is new, obviously there is some swing. After that, we all know what King Kohli is capable of when he is in form. He smashed me all over the Chinnaswamy," said Siraj.

Virat Kohli Brings Back Ruthless RCB

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is back leading RCB. Since Faf du Plessis is carrying an injury and he is only playing as an impact player, Virat Kohli is captaining the side. Under Kohli, RCB is looking a ruthless unit, with back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The win over Rajasthan Royals was even more special as RCB went on to defend a par score. Virat Kohli ahead of the toss against Rajasthan Royals confirmed that he will be leading RCB for a few more games.