IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Injured! CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Drops A Bombshell Post Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals

CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is carrying a knee injury.

New Delhi: CSK coach Stephen Fleming dropped a bombshell and revealed that MS Dhoni is carrying a knee injury. Dhoni played a remarkable knock of 32 in 17 balls, including two sixes in the final over, and almost helped Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With 40 needed off the last two, and 21 in the final over, Dhoni hit Sandeep Sharma for two back-to-back sixes to bring the equation down to seven in three balls. However, Sharma bounced well as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs. Despite nursing the injury, there are no doubts over the participation of MS Dhoni in future games for CSK. The skipper is supremely fit and has played tournaments before with minor injuries.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing," Fleming said in the press conference.

MS Dhoni Rues Dot Balls In Middle Overs For Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals Meanwhile, Dhoni lamented dot balls in middle overs for the defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

"I think in the middle overs we needed a bit more strike rotation, there wasn't much for the spinners but they had experienced spinners and we could not rotate strike. It was not that difficult and the ownership (of the loss) should come from the batters. It was good that we could reach striking distance (of the target) as we were the last pair. It really affects NRR when you get to the last phase of the tournament," he said.