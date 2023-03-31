IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Set To Join Virat Kohli, David Warner In List Of Players With 5000 IPL Runs Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain of all time in IPL history. IPL 2023 is probably Dhoni's last season as a player. Dhoni has often said that he wants to retire from IPL in front of his home crowd and IPL 2023 will give him that opportunity as the tournament will return to its original home and away format for the first time after 2019.

Dhoni's CSK will be eyeing to get over the horrors of IPL 2022 where they failed to reach the playoffs after finishing 9th. The team made several changes to their squad and let go of players like Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan while roping in England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

MS Dhoni Sets Sight On Massive Milestone Ahead Of IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans

MS Dhoni is nearing a massive milestone ahead of the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. The CSK skipper is closing in on 5000 IPL runs. When Dhoni manages to break the milestone, he will become the seventh player in IPL history to score more than 5000 runs.

Dhoni, who has represented CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants currently has 4978 runs to his name and needs another 22 runs to join the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers.

MS Dhoni To Miss IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opener between CSK and GT, there were reports that MS Dhoni is carrying a niggle in his left knee and might miss the opening game against Gujarat Titans. However, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan ruled out allegations of Dhoni missing out on the match.