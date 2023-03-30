MS Dhoni Set To Miss IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat Due To Injury

IPL 2023: Along with MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes is also carrying a niggle and could miss the game.

New Delhi: In what comes as a big news, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni could miss Friday's IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni has a niggle in his left leg. As per reports, MS Dhoni is feeling a niggle in his left knee and doesn't want to push hard so early in the tournament.

In case MS Dhoni does not play in the game, Ben Stokes or Ravindra Jadeja could lead Chennai. However, Stokes himself is not fully fit and is carrying a niggle and his participation is also in doubt. Jadeja had a poor start to his Chennai captaincy stint so Chennai may well look to Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the team in the IPL opener against Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Look To Get Over Horrors Of IPL 2022

Chennai had a poor outing in IPL 2022 as they finished ninth spot in the points table. They won the title in 2021 but were below par in the last season. The team made a few changes to their squad for IPL 2023 and dropped players like Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan while roping in Ben Stokes, who is seen as a potential captaincy choice after MS Dhoni since Jadeja didn't look comfortable while leading Chennai.