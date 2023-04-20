IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Set To Miss CSK vs SRH Match, Recent Pics Spark Rumours
MS Dhoni is carrying a knee injury and speculations are rife that MS Dhoni could miss CSK's upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. CSK has enjoyed a decent run so far. The MS Dhoni-led side is third on the points table with three wins in five matches.
CSK's campaign has been marred by injuries to key players. The team is without the services of Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. While Magala and Stokes are likely to return , Jamieson and Chahar are out of the tournament.
Meanwhile, skipper MS Dhoni is also carrying an injury. "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing," Fleming said in the press conference.
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni To Miss CSK vs SRH Game?
MS Dhoni is supremely fit and has time and again played with injuries. However, with the tournament yet to reach the halfway mark, MS Dhoni might take a break to let the injury heal. In the pics that are going viral on social media, Devon Conway can be seen doing wicketkeeping drills, which has raised speculations that MS Dhoni might not play in the next game against SRH.
Devon Conway practicing wicketkeeping in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/iViPu2ybG4
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2023
Ms Dhoni ????
Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) April 20, 2023
Dhoni???
?????? ????? (@vishaldhoni7781) April 19, 2023
IPL 2023 Will Be MS Dhoni's Last Season?
Meanwhile, the ongoing season can be MS Dhoni's last as a player. MS Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to play in Chennai before announcing his retirement and the veteran got his wish fulfilled this year as the tournament returned to his original home and away format. Speaking on his retirement at a recent event, MS Dhoni said there is plenty of time left to think about retirement.
"I don't want to put pressure on the coach and the team by saying anything now (with a laughter)." "There's lot of time to take that call (Retirement). Right now we have a lot of games and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," he added.
COMMENTS