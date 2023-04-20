Chennai: Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. CSK has enjoyed a decent run so far. The MS Dhoni-led side is third on the points table with three wins in five matches.

CSK's campaign has been marred by injuries to key players. The team is without the services of Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. While Magala and Stokes are likely to return , Jamieson and Chahar are out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, skipper MS Dhoni is also carrying an injury. "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing," Fleming said in the press conference.

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni To Miss CSK vs SRH Game?

MS Dhoni is supremely fit and has time and again played with injuries. However, with the tournament yet to reach the halfway mark, MS Dhoni might take a break to let the injury heal. In the pics that are going viral on social media, Devon Conway can be seen doing wicketkeeping drills, which has raised speculations that MS Dhoni might not play in the next game against SRH.