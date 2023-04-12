Chennai: CSK and RR are clashing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have won two games apiece and a win today will take them to the top of the table. Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl. Tushar Deshpande gave CSK a decent start as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal early. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stabilised the innings.

Dhoni introduced Maheesh Theekshana in the 5th over and he created an opportunity straightaway, getting the edge of Devdutt Padikkal. However, Moeen Ali failed to grab the opportunity. Buttler then added salt to the wounds of CSK fans, hitting Theekshana for a six on the next ball. The drop catch opened the floodgates as Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal went bersek, hitting one six and four 4s in the next seven balls. RR are 54-1 in 5.3 overs at the time of writing.