However, one of the highlights came after the match, when MS Dhoni met Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina. Both hugged each other and shared a laugh. The picture of Raina and Dhoni is now going viral on the internet. Fans are extremely happy to watch their bromance once again and are sharing the picture at a rapid pace.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ended Mumbai Indians' 6-match win streak at the Chepauk Stadium with their 6 wickets victory. CSK's dominance with the ball restricted MI to 139 runs and then chased it with 14 balls remaining.

CSK Beat MI By 6 Wickets

A high-quality bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by young pacer Matheesha Pathirana's 3-15, set the base for the four-time champions' six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Pathirana was on fire in his spell at the back end of the innings, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs, not conceding a single boundary while picking three wickets, denying Mumbai the finishing kick they needed after losing their top three batters in power-play as they ended up at 139/8.

He was also supported by Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande taking two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name. For Mumbai, barring Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 50 balls and Piyush Chawla's spell of 2-25, no other player stepped up to the occasion as Chennai chased down 140 with 14 balls to spare.

The win also means Chennai recorded their first win over Mumbai at home after 4,777 days, making it just the second time after 2014 that they recorded two league stage wins over the visitors. With the convincing victory, Chennai also climbed to second place in the points table with 13 points, while Mumbai continue to be in sixth position with 10 points.

(with IANS inputs)