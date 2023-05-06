Advertisement

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina Bromance After CSK Vs MI Tie Wins Hearts- Pic Goes Viral

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina Bromance After CSK Vs MI Tie Wins Hearts- Pic Goes Viral

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ended Mumbai Indians' 6-match win streak at the Chepauk Stadium with their 6 wickets victory

Updated: May 6, 2023 9:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ended Mumbai Indians' 6-match win streak at the Chepauk Stadium with their 6 wickets victory. CSK's dominance with the ball restricted MI to 139 runs and then chased it with 14 balls remaining.

However, one of the highlights came after the match, when MS Dhoni met Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina. Both hugged each other and shared a laugh. The picture of Raina and Dhoni is now going viral on the internet. Fans are extremely happy to watch their bromance once again and are sharing the picture at a rapid pace.

CSK Beat MI By 6 Wickets

A high-quality bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by young pacer Matheesha Pathirana's 3-15, set the base for the four-time champions' six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Pathirana was on fire in his spell at the back end of the innings, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs, not conceding a single boundary while picking three wickets, denying Mumbai the finishing kick they needed after losing their top three batters in power-play as they ended up at 139/8.

He was also supported by Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande taking two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name. For Mumbai, barring Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 50 balls and Piyush Chawla's spell of 2-25, no other player stepped up to the occasion as Chennai chased down 140 with 14 balls to spare.

The win also means Chennai recorded their first win over Mumbai at home after 4,777 days, making it just the second time after 2014 that they recorded two league stage wins over the visitors. With the convincing victory, Chennai also climbed to second place in the points table with 13 points, while Mumbai continue to be in sixth position with 10 points.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina Bromance After CSK Vs MI Tie Wins Hearts- Pic Goes Viral
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Joins David Warner In Elite List During DC Vs RCB Clash
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Complete 7000 IPL Runs
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Childhood Coach Wins Hearts | WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2023: South Superstar Dhanush Flaunts Captain Miller Look During CSK Vs MI Clash At Chepauk
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs RCB 50 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Liv...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Joins David Warner In Elite List During DC Vs RCB Clash

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Joins David Warner In Elite List Durin...

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Complete 7000 IPL Runs

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes Fi...

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Childhood Coach Wins Hearts | WATCH Viral Video

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Childhood...

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs MI 49 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricke...

Advertisement