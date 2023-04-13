IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's 9-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral After Unforgettable IPL 2023 Knock Vs Rajasthan Royals
Chasing a target of 176 on a slow turner and with dew coming down in copious amounts was expected to be easy for Chennai Super Kings in what was the 200th match for Dhoni as captain.
New Delhi: A valiant blazing 32 not out off 17 balls by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni went in vain as Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs in a last-ball edge-of-the-seat thriller in the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.
Chasing a target of 176 on a slow turner and with dew coming down in copious amounts was expected to be easy for Chennai Super Kings in what was the 200th match for Dhoni as captain. The CSK skipper made a brave effort by hitting two sixes in the final over but in the end, fell short narrowly.
Fans all across the world were disappointed after CSK's loss but were thrilled and excited to witness the vintage MS Dhoni smashing the ball all across the ground and almost getting that final-ball thriller.
Soon after Dhoni's explosive knock almost pulled off a thrilling victory, a nine-year-old tweet from the CSK skipper has taken over social media. The tweet was made by Dhoni on March 24, 2014. The Tweet stated "Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment,"
When MS Dhoni said this he mean it. What a knock Mahi, We Love You! #MSDhoni? #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/HWVMBN9WF1
Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 12, 2023
Doesn't matter which team wins,I am here for entertainment
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) March 23, 2014
MS Dhoni Speaks On CSK Batters
"I think [we lost it] in the middle [overs while batting], we needed a bit more strike rotation," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.
"I don't think there was a lot [of help] for the spinners. Yes, they have experienced spinners, so they bowled very well. They were bowling the right length, but I felt in that period you have [we had] too many dot balls.
If the wicket is slow, if it's stopping and turning, then I can understand, but with the set batsman and the new batsman going in, I don't think it was that difficult. So I think the ownership needs to come from the batsmen," he added.
Asked about his batting strategy in the death overs, Dhoni said that he waits for the bowler to commit the mistake and backs his strength.
"You see the field, see the bowler and what the bowler is trying to do, after that just stand still and wait for them to commit the mistake, if they bowl in good areas then good luck to them. I would wait for it and that is something which has worked for me, you need to back your strength and my strength is to hit straight," the CSK skipper said.
(With IANS Inputs)
