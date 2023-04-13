New Delhi: A valiant blazing 32 not out off 17 balls by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni went in vain as Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs in a last-ball edge-of-the-seat thriller in the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 176 on a slow turner and with dew coming down in copious amounts was expected to be easy for Chennai Super Kings in what was the 200th match for Dhoni as captain. The CSK skipper made a brave effort by hitting two sixes in the final over but in the end, fell short narrowly.

Fans all across the world were disappointed after CSK's loss but were thrilled and excited to witness the vintage MS Dhoni smashing the ball all across the ground and almost getting that final-ball thriller.

Soon after Dhoni's explosive knock almost pulled off a thrilling victory, a nine-year-old tweet from the CSK skipper has taken over social media. The tweet was made by Dhoni on March 24, 2014. The Tweet stated "Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment,"